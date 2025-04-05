  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany make memories in offseason with their kids at Toy Story Land

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:38 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, made the best use of their offseason and took time out to spend it with their kids. His wife surprised fans with some beautiful pictures of the couple's outing.

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures of her husband and kids from their fun-filled off-season outing at Toy Story Land. She posted a snap of the Mahomes family watching a giraffe along with a three-word caption that said:

"This was cool😍"
Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany&#039;s Instagram story/@brittanylynne
She has also posted another snap with her husband and kids posing outside the Toy Story Land. However, she did not mention any caption in the picture but only tagged her husband in the snap.

Patrick Mahomes&#039;s wife Brittany&#039;s Instagram story/@brittanylynne
Brittany Mahomes styled in a beautiful short black dress for the outing while Patrick kept his look casual, wearing an off-black and white shirt and shorts along with a black cap. He was holding his son, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, while his wife was carrying their elder daughter, Sterling Skye.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany’s elder daughter turns 4

Patrick and Brittany have been together since their school days. They went to Whitehouse High School, and over time, the romance blossomed and the pair tied the knot on March 12, 2022, after dating for a decade.

They have welcomed three kids together, and earlier this year, in February, their elder daughter, Sterling Skye, turned four.

The pair welcomed Skye on February 20, 2021, and while celebrating her fourth birthday earlier this year, they shared an adorable reel, recapping all the beautiful moments they had with their daughter. While writing a birthday message for her girl, Brittany emotionally expressed gratitude for being a mother. She wrote:

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!
"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"
This year has been very beautiful for the Mahomes couple, as earlier in January, they were blessed with a baby girl, their third child together. On Jan. 14, they made a post on Instagram welcoming their second daughter with a caption saying:

"Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨"

The mother of three is pretty active on Instagram and she boasts around 2.1 million followers on the platform. She is best known for posting pictures and videos related to her personal and professional life.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

