Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals she has back fracture while on vacation with Chiefs QB and their children

Patrick Mahomes may have gotten through the playoffs injury-free for seemingly one of the first times in his career, but his wife apparently suffered one soon after. Taking to Instagram, Brittany Mahomes posted a story revealing she has been carrying a fractured back.

Here's how she put it in a caption of a boomerang photo showcasing the family's vacation:

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

Brittany Mahomes on vacation - Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

Brittany has two children with Patrick: daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 15 months. While she didn't say when the injury happened, she hinted at recovery in a story, writing:

"But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Deadly tragedy kicks off Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' offseason

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The timing of the injury comes at a controversy-ridden time for Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Following their win over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, the team's parade ended in tragedy as a massive shooting took place at the tail end of the event.

According to the Daily Mail, Lyndell Mays, 23, was charged with murder in the shooting that wounded two dozen people and killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Mays didn't fire the shots that killed Lopez-Galvan, but he allegedly can be charged with the crime due to Missouri law.

He was also charged with second-degree murder along with 18-year-old Dominic Miller and two others for firearms crimes and resisting arrest. The shooting allegedly began with Mays and others due to someone "looking at" them. Mays approached, drew his pistol and fired while his sister tried to hold him back, as per reports. Others allegedly drew their guns, and the firefight broke out.

Brittany Mahomes an arm's length away from two massive controversies

Brittany and Patrick at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback"

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are no strangers to being an arm's length away from controversies. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' brother, was accused of three felony charges and a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from accusations that he grabbed a woman and kissed her without her consent, per the Associated Press.

An alleged video of the assault at Aspen's Restaurant was caught by a security camera. In the video posted to YouTube by KMBC 9, someone reported to be Brittany Mahomes' brother-in-law is seen grabbing a woman by the neck and forcibly kissing her. Three of the charges stemming from the event were dropped in early January, but the assault charge remains.