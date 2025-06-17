Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals latest obsession with Kansas City's newest tropical-themed escape

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, may have just found her new go-to spot in the city. On Monday, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared an Instagram story.

“I'm trying to be here everyday? 🙂 @margaritavillehotelkansascity,” Brittany wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals her latest obsession with Kansas City's newest tropical-themed escape [IG/@brittanylynne]

The location Brittany tagged was the Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, a new and popular destination there. The luxurious hotel offers a tropical vibe, a rooftop bar and resort-style amenities.

Sunflower Development Group partnered with Homefield KC to bring the property to life, with 228 rooms, including 11 suites. Greg Maday, the co-owner of Homefield KC, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday that it's more than a hotel.

“This isn’t just a hotel – it’s a destination,' Maday said. "We wanted to create something that brings a true resort-style experience to Kansas City, and Margaritaville’s energy, design, and approach to fun are a perfect fit for this area.”

This property is located near the Legends Outlets, where the old Schlitterbahn Water Park used to be.

Brittany Mahomes shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Patrick Mahomes

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes posted a heartfelt Father's Day message for Patrick Mahomes on her Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you 🤍,” Brittany wrote.

The Mahomes family decided to wear all white outfits for the photoshoot, with Patrick wearing a short sleeve polo shirt paired with light blue jeans. Meanwhile, Brittany had a white, sleeveless lace dress on and kept her long blonde hair open.

Sterling Skye donned a white sleeveless dress with subtle polka dot detailing, and her hair was styled with a bow headband. She held her brother, Bronze's, hand in the picture. He wore a white short sleeve button-down shirt with sage green pants.

Golden Raye is Brittany and Patrick's youngest daughter, and she is just five months old. She had a denim blue romper on and a big bow headband. In the second slide, Patrick struck a pose with his three kids, holding Bronze and Golden Raye in his arms, while Sterling stood with him.

