  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message as Christen Harper shows off baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message as Christen Harper shows off baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 13, 2025 21:29 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message as Christen Harper shows off baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Lions QB Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Harper was photographed in Jamaica in the backdrop of beautiful tropical scenery in her maternity shoot. This marks a historic moment as she becomes one of the few SI Swimsuit models to pose for the camera during pregnancy.

Ad

On May 13, Christen posted some photos and short clips on Instagram from the iconic shoot.

"SHOOTING FOR 2!!! SI SWIMSUIT 2025. What an honor to be back for my 5th year this time with some precious cargo! 🥹 SI Swimsuit hits the stands today so make sure to grab your copy," she wrote in the caption.

Out of all the looks, the one where Christen wore a green two-piece, stood out the most.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Once the IG post went up on Christen's Instagram, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany complimented her.

"Love this," the Chiefs QB's wife wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @christengoff)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @christengoff)

Like Brittany, Jared Goff sounded excited as well for his wife's photoshoot.

Ad

On Instagram, he reposted Christen's update and wrote:

"Proud of you!"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @JaredGoff)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @JaredGoff)

Christen Harper and Jared Goff announced the pregnancy earlier this year.

Ad

The couple tied the knot in June of 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. Goff and Christen Harper started dating in 2019 after meeting through a dating app. Goff proposed in June 2022 during a vacation with friends.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes featured on the 2024 SI Swimsuit edition

Brittany Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue. She was named a SI Swimsuit Rookie, joining the brand for its 60th anniversary edition.

Ad

Mahomes stunned in bright red swimsuits. The shooting locale was Belize.

youtube-cover
Ad

She was photographed by Derek Kettela, alongside other models like Xandra Pohl and Berkleigh Wright.

Patrick Mahomes on Brittany Mahomes&#039; SI Swimsuit shoot. (Source: Via IG/ @brittanylynne)
Patrick Mahomes on Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot. (Source: Via IG/ @brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes was incredibly proud of Brittany Mahomes' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. After Brittany posted her SI Swimsuit photos, he shared one on his Instagram Stories, adding heart-eyes emojis to show his admiration.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications