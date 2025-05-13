Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message as Christen Harper shows off baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Lions QB Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Harper was photographed in Jamaica in the backdrop of beautiful tropical scenery in her maternity shoot. This marks a historic moment as she becomes one of the few SI Swimsuit models to pose for the camera during pregnancy.
On May 13, Christen posted some photos and short clips on Instagram from the iconic shoot.
"SHOOTING FOR 2!!! SI SWIMSUIT 2025. What an honor to be back for my 5th year this time with some precious cargo! 🥹 SI Swimsuit hits the stands today so make sure to grab your copy," she wrote in the caption.
Out of all the looks, the one where Christen wore a green two-piece, stood out the most.
Once the IG post went up on Christen's Instagram, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany complimented her.
"Love this," the Chiefs QB's wife wrote.
Like Brittany, Jared Goff sounded excited as well for his wife's photoshoot.
On Instagram, he reposted Christen's update and wrote:
"Proud of you!"
Christen Harper and Jared Goff announced the pregnancy earlier this year.
The couple tied the knot in June of 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. Goff and Christen Harper started dating in 2019 after meeting through a dating app. Goff proposed in June 2022 during a vacation with friends.
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes featured on the 2024 SI Swimsuit edition
Brittany Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue. She was named a SI Swimsuit Rookie, joining the brand for its 60th anniversary edition.
Mahomes stunned in bright red swimsuits. The shooting locale was Belize.
She was photographed by Derek Kettela, alongside other models like Xandra Pohl and Berkleigh Wright.
Patrick Mahomes was incredibly proud of Brittany Mahomes' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. After Brittany posted her SI Swimsuit photos, he shared one on his Instagram Stories, adding heart-eyes emojis to show his admiration.
