Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message as Christen Harper shows off baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Lions QB Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Harper was photographed in Jamaica in the backdrop of beautiful tropical scenery in her maternity shoot. This marks a historic moment as she becomes one of the few SI Swimsuit models to pose for the camera during pregnancy.

Ad

On May 13, Christen posted some photos and short clips on Instagram from the iconic shoot.

"SHOOTING FOR 2!!! SI SWIMSUIT 2025. What an honor to be back for my 5th year this time with some precious cargo! 🥹 SI Swimsuit hits the stands today so make sure to grab your copy," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Out of all the looks, the one where Christen wore a green two-piece, stood out the most.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Once the IG post went up on Christen's Instagram, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany complimented her.

"Love this," the Chiefs QB's wife wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @christengoff)

Like Brittany, Jared Goff sounded excited as well for his wife's photoshoot.

Ad

On Instagram, he reposted Christen's update and wrote:

"Proud of you!"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @JaredGoff)

Christen Harper and Jared Goff announced the pregnancy earlier this year.

Ad

The couple tied the knot in June of 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. Goff and Christen Harper started dating in 2019 after meeting through a dating app. Goff proposed in June 2022 during a vacation with friends.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes featured on the 2024 SI Swimsuit edition

Brittany Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue. She was named a SI Swimsuit Rookie, joining the brand for its 60th anniversary edition.

Ad

Mahomes stunned in bright red swimsuits. The shooting locale was Belize.

Ad

She was photographed by Derek Kettela, alongside other models like Xandra Pohl and Berkleigh Wright.

Patrick Mahomes on Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot. (Source: Via IG/ @brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes was incredibly proud of Brittany Mahomes' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. After Brittany posted her SI Swimsuit photos, he shared one on his Instagram Stories, adding heart-eyes emojis to show his admiration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.