Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany never miss a chance to share pictures of their kids on social media. Since Brittany Mahomes announced her third pregnancy, she has often been spotted adoring her baby bump in her Instagram posts.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares adorable moment with "all her babies" (Image Source: Brittany/Instagram)

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes posted an adorable black and white picture of daughter Sterling and son Bronze posing alongside the SI model's baby bump. In the snapshot, Brittany kept one hand on her baby bump and the other on Sterling's back.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All my babies," the SI model captioned the post.

Mahomes's adorable Instagram story came less than a week after she recapped her entertainment-filled fun day with kids. Brittany's third pregnancy came with major struggles, especially during workouts. Last Saturday, the SI model revealed her struggles at the gym via her Instagram.

Will Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift appear together in a reality show on Chiefs?

Bravo has been filming a reality show about the wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players. Last month, reports said the reality show will feature Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

However, fans might not see Swift and Brittany Mahomes side-by-side on the reality show. According to a report by PEOPLE, the two celebrities will not be featured in the show for privacy reasons. The two wish to keep their lives private and away from media attention. Talking about the same, a source said:

"Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed. Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left. She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline."

While it's not confirmed who will be starring in Bravo's reality show, according to PEOPLE, it has a good chance to feature Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon and Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby. Talking about the same, a source said:

"There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around. It's very much a work in progress."

Apart from Brittany, Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi is also making headlines. Earlier this month, Randi Mahomes went viral for revealing her political affiliations with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.