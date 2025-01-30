  • home icon
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares sneak peek into family outing with Chiefs QB, kids

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jan 30, 2025 15:09 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares sneak peek into family outing with Chiefs QB, kids - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar start to 2025, and January hasn't even ended. With the Kansas City Chiefs headed to another Super Bowl in February and the quarterback welcoming home his third baby, Mahomes can't be in a better state.

Right beside him to support is his wife Brittany, who continues to share some adorable snaps from their family time. Before flying out to New Orleans for the big game, Brittany and Mahomes stepped out for a fun day with their children.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany step out with children ahead of Super Bowl [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany step out with children ahead of Super Bowl [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]

Brittany shared a photo featuring Mahomes and their two older children: Sterling Skye and Bronze. Their youngest daughter Golden Raye, born on January 12, was not present in the frame.

also-read-trending Trending

Brittany was present at the Chiefs' AFC title win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won 32-29, opening up the possibility for a three-peat for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany reacts to Chiefs&#039; 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills (Image credit: @brittanylynne)
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reacts to Chiefs' 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills (Image credit: @brittanylynne)
“Thank you for all your concerns with 15 this season. See y’all in New Orleans (sunglass smile emoji)," Brittany wrote in her IG story.

She even signed the note with a small "his wife" at the end.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany didn't hold back before calling out Bills Mafia

While celebrating their win against the Bills, Brittany didn't hold back from calling out Bills Mafia about a prank from November 2024.

This included a Kermit puppet being hung mid-air, clearly referencing Mahomes.

Brittany shared the snap of the puppet, while directly calling out the Bills fanbase.

Brittany Mahomes calls out Bills Mafia for inappropriate prank from November (Credit: @brittanylynne)
Brittany Mahomes calls out Bills Mafia for inappropriate prank from November (Credit: @brittanylynne)
"Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting. As you go home tonight, I pray we become better people," Brittany wrote in her IG story.

With Super Bowl LIX right around the corner, one can certainly hope for more updates from the Mahomes family.

