Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shuts down IG fan's house tour request in $8,000,000 real-estate empire

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been at the forefront of the NFL's social media scene for years. With Brittany growing popular over the years, there has been an expected invasion of privacy as Mahomes continued to play in the NFL. Of course, the couple has gone through their changes over the years.

This includes how much and what kind of content should be shared with their followers online.

While Brittany Mahomes is open about sharing a few details about their children and schedule online, there is a certain amount of restrain she maintains.

This includes their current Missouri mansion, which is seemingly off-limits to anyone who wants a house tour.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

During a QnA session on IG, Brittany was asked for a house tour.

The fitness trainer had a short response:

"Nope".

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife's official IG (@brittanylynne)

In another question, one user asked about the specialty about her new house. Brittany responded:

"The privacy and safety".

Considering how a few fans act, showing off their entire new house might not be safe for the Kansas City Chiefs star and his family.

Brittany also spoke about haters, and how she has come to deal with them. Unfortunately, hate has also caused her to be careful about what she posts.

"The less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people".

Of course, there has been enough chatter about Patrick's new house in Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes new house: All about the Chiefs icon's lavish mansion

Having bought a vacant plot worth $400,000, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have worked on building a dream house for themselves. The modifications must have certainly raised the price of their plot.

Located in Cass County, the mansion comes with a giant pool, a pond, and a Par 3 Golf Hole for the QB to practice on. Of course, there has to be a football field for the two-time Super Bowl champion to workout on. Mahomes' personal logo has been added to the field.

That being said, Mahomes' entire real estate portfolio — as per NY Post —amounts to a whopping $8 million.

He is said to have another condo in KC, which was bought for $350,000 in December 2017. Today, it can be worth around $500,000. He has another Missouri house worth $1.8 million, which is now worth approximately $2.23 million. Additionally, the Kansas QB purchased a mansion, worth $3.37 million in March 2020.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes also owns a four-bedroom mansion in Westlake, Texas. Apparently, the family spends time at the house during offseason.

