Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany soar off in private jet to celebrate friend's birthday in style

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the offseason with his wife, Brittany.

On Thursday, she posted an Instagram story of them onboard a private jet with friend Miranda Hogue, who was celebrating her 29th birthday. The captions read:

"Off to celebrate the Birthday Girl (white heart emoji)"

Hogue responded:

"ILYSM (I love you so much)!!!!!! (smiling and hearts emoji)"

Brittany Mahomes celebrates Miranda Hogue's birthday

The Kansas City Chiefs offseason camp began this Monday

Patrick Mahomes discusses 2023–24 struggles in TIME 100 interview

As Patrick Mahomes continues to play elite football and win titles, his stature only increases.

With three Super Bowl championships and game MVPs come endorsements and advertisements outside of the sporting world. He was just named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People.

In an in-depth interview, he discussed how the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive struggles during the 2023–24 regular season served as motivation for their eventual playoff run.

One particular moment that defined said struggles was a 14–20 Christmas Day defeat at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes was uncharacteristically sloppy in that rainy game, first botching a handoff from Isiah Pacheco that Bilal Nichols stole, then being intercepted by Jack Jones, both of which resulted in touchdowns.

He recalled continuing to be fixated on that game during the gathering of his family and friends:

"Santa definitely wasn’t as fun. That game kind of turned my mind, where I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn it around. Right now,'" Mahomes said.

The Chiefs won their next two games to clinch the AFC West. Then they defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in succession (the last two on the road) to reach Super Bowl LVIII, which they won.

Their continued mental fortitude was a key factor in that run, according to the star quarterback.

“We didn’t let other people’s outside noise affect us," Mahomes said. "Even though we struggled throughout the season, we kept our minds in the right places. Whenever the lights got the brightest, guys showed up.”

Other topics discussed in the interview include his practice routine, his first impressions of Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, and his planned ventures outside football.

