Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany spends Feb 14th with her 'real Valentine'

On Friday, Patrick Mahomes's Brittany took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her close friend, Miranda Hogue. In her Instagram story, Brittany posted an adorable video of the two enjoying their time together, playfully calling Hogue her "real Valentine."

Brittany was wearing a red jacket over a black top, while Miranda posed behind her. She shared the boomerang clip with a big smile on her face.

"My real Valentine," Brittany wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Still from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Earlier this week, Brittany had a difficult time at Super Bowl 59. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Her husband, Patrick, was highly disappointed with the loss and shared his thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) account, apologizing to Chiefs fans for the defeat. However, he expressed gratitude for their support. He wrote:

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back."

Brittany attended the 2025 NFL Super Bowl championship to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes. Despite the loss, she shared several pictures from her Super Bowl outing.

She wore an all-white outfit with "Chiefs" printed in red on her pants. Her Instagram post included multiple pictures, some featuring her children. She simply captioned the snaps with "LIX."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' love story extends to family of five

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2025 NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts who have been together for over a decade. They started dating in 2012 while attending the same high school. Although they were in a long-distance relationship during their college years, their bond only grew stronger over time.

Patrick proposed to Brittany shortly after winning his first Super Bowl championship in 2020. Two years later, on March 12, 2022, the couple tied the knot.

Over the years, they have welcomed three children together. Their eldest daughter, Sterling, was born on February 20, 2021. They were then blessed with a baby boy, Bronze, in 2022, and in January 2025, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Golden.

