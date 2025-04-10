Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany turn heads at Mavs-Lakers game in Luka Doncic's first return to Dallas after blockbuster trade

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attended the much-anticipated basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. During this offseason, the Chiefs quarterback is seemingly having a good time with his family before he officially starts the 2025 season.

NBA analyst Jovan Buha shared a video of Patrick Mahomes watching the Mavs-Lakers game on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The game was the return of Luka Doncic playing in Dallas after his contentious trade to the Lakers earlier this year in February.

Sharing the video, Buha wrote:

"Luka Doncic embraces with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and then Mark Cuban after LA’s 112-97 win over Dallas"

During the NBA game, Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany stole the limelight in her all-white outfit. Meanwhile, the Chiefs QB was styled in a light blue outfit for the game.

Doncic received a warm welcome ahead of the game and the Mavericks even played a video for the star player, which seemingly made the Lakers star emotional. Patrick Mahomes hugged the NBA star after the match.

In the NBA game, it was the Lakers defeated the Mavericks by 112–97.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany enjoy a Disney trip with kids

During this offseason, Patrick Mahomes took his kids for a trip to Disney with his wife. The couple was joined by their friends.

On April 9, Mahomes' friend Summit Hogue shared a post on her Instagram account, sharing the pictures and videos of the outing along with the caption:

"bibbidi bobbidi boo✨ had the most magical time at Disney with the cutest crew!!! if I had to pick a princess, i might have to go with sleeping beauty though 😁😴🤭Who are you picking? #Disney dump from day 1🏰🧚🏼"

Brittany Mahomes commented:

"The best trip EVER with my people 💖"

Brittany Mahomes's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@summitthogue)

