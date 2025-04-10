  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany turn heads at Mavs-Lakers game in Luka Doncic's first return to Dallas after blockbuster trade

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany turn heads at Mavs-Lakers game in Luka Doncic's first return to Dallas after blockbuster trade

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 10, 2025 04:39 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attended the much-anticipated basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. During this offseason, the Chiefs quarterback is seemingly having a good time with his family before he officially starts the 2025 season.

Ad

NBA analyst Jovan Buha shared a video of Patrick Mahomes watching the Mavs-Lakers game on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The game was the return of Luka Doncic playing in Dallas after his contentious trade to the Lakers earlier this year in February.

Sharing the video, Buha wrote:

"Luka Doncic embraces with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and then Mark Cuban after LA’s 112-97 win over Dallas"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

During the NBA game, Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany stole the limelight in her all-white outfit. Meanwhile, the Chiefs QB was styled in a light blue outfit for the game.

Ad

Doncic received a warm welcome ahead of the game and the Mavericks even played a video for the star player, which seemingly made the Lakers star emotional. Patrick Mahomes hugged the NBA star after the match.

Ad

In the NBA game, it was the Lakers defeated the Mavericks by 112–97.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany enjoy a Disney trip with kids

During this offseason, Patrick Mahomes took his kids for a trip to Disney with his wife. The couple was joined by their friends.

On April 9, Mahomes' friend Summit Hogue shared a post on her Instagram account, sharing the pictures and videos of the outing along with the caption:

Ad
"bibbidi bobbidi boo✨ had the most magical time at Disney with the cutest crew!!! if I had to pick a princess, i might have to go with sleeping beauty though 😁😴🤭Who are you picking? #Disney dump from day 1🏰🧚🏼"
Ad

Brittany Mahomes commented:

"The best trip EVER with my people 💖"
Brittany Mahomes&#039;s comment (Image Source: Instagram/@summitthogue)
Brittany Mahomes's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@summitthogue)
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी