Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany turn heads at red carpet during ESPN's "The Kingdom" premiere

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did not end their 2024 NFL season the way they hoped with another Super Bowl win. Their season and journey to their third straight Super Bowl appearance was documented for ESPN's latest documentary, &quot;The Kingdom.&quot;Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, attended the premiere of &quot;The Kingdom&quot; at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday. They turned heads on the red carpet with their outfits.Brittany wore an off-white sleeveless dress that she paired with silver heels, a silver purse and bangle bracelets. The Chiefs quarterback went for wide leg brown pants with a collared button down shirt and sunglasses.&quot;Kingdom ⏰,&quot; Mahomes wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndy Reid was part of Mahomes' carousel of photos. The Chiefs coach chose a blue plaid suit and a red tie.Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany shares excitement for upcoming NFL seasonPatrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shares her gameday experiences each week during the NFL season. After the Kansas City Chiefs' final preseason matchup on Friday, she posted photos of her and their children on the sidelines before the game.In the heartfelt caption, she revealed that each season is a different experience as their children grow and understand the game and their dad's career. In the photos, their older two children, Sterling and Bronze, posed while wearing their Chiefs gameday outfits. The couple also welcomed their third child, Golden, in January.&quot;Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play! This year is gonna be a good one🥹😍🤍,&quot; Brittany wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMahomes is headed into his ninth NFL season, and his eighth as the starting quarterback. He is already a three-time Super Bowl winner, three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP.After last season's 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes and Kansas City are looking for redemption in 2025.