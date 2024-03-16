Patrick Queen had revenge in mind when he entered the 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

After the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option, he had his best season as a pro with 133 tackles, six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks and an interception. Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selections.

His exceptional display caught the Pittsburgh Steelers’ attention. While it’s unthinkable for a Raven to join one of their most bitter NFL rivals, Queen bucked the trend by signing a three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers.

Now that he crossed the fence, the former LSU standout is ready to become Baltimore’s public enemy number one. Queen said in his introductory press conference as a Steeler on Friday:

“I want to be that villain. I want to be that guy. I’m looking to do some stuff to them.”

Patrick Queen could do damage against the team that selected him in the first round (28th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He will line up with Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb and three-time NFL sacks leader T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh’s base 3-4 defense.

However, he will have much to prove when he faces his former team at least twice every season. Likewise, his addition could bring a solid Steelers defensive unit to the next level.

Like the Ravens, the Steelers made the 2023 AFC playoffs via a 10-7 record, extending coach Mike Tomlin’s streak to 17 seasons with a winning record or an 8-8 mark. However, the Buffalo Bills sent them packing in the Wild Card Round with a lopsided defeat.

Patrick Queen’s defensive tenacity and versatility could help a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 and last won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Patrick Queen credited former teammate Roquan Smith for his football improvements

During the same introductory press conference, Queen credited fellow linebacker Roquan Smith for helping him live up to the hype of being a first-round draft pick. He said about the four-time All-Pro defensive specialist:

“The whole situation is, you know, (Smith) definitely helped me, and I definitely learned a lot from him.”

The Chicago Bears traded Smith to the Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, and linebacker A.J. Klein. In his first full season with Baltimore, Smith earned a First Team All-Pro selection, tallying 158 tackles, eight pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

However, after being teammates for 26 games, Patrick Queen will compete with his mentor. Cheers will turn to jeers as Queen returns to Baltimore in a Steelers uniform.