"Patriots broke the Bills": Dave Portnoy takes aim at Josh Allen and Sean McDermott after Falcons trounce Buffalo on MNF

The Buffalo Bills have just joined the Philadelphia Eagles in going from an unbeaten start to consecutive defeats.
On Monday, Sean McDermott's squad suffered a 14-24 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. Josh Allen played worse than he did against the now-division-leading New England Patriots, tossing two interceptions, including the decisive one with less than a minute to play, against two touchdowns. He was also sacked thrice - two happening on the same drive - and nearly lost a fumble.
After the game, Barstool Sports founder and avid Patriots fan Dave Portnoy could not help but mock the Bills, claiming that Mike Vrabel had shattered their psyche with a 23-20 upset last week:
"The Patriots broke the Bills. The Patriots are the class of the AFC East."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Not a single one of Allen's offensive weapons cracked a hundred yards, with James Cook coming the closest with 87 yards on 17 carries. Josh Palmer was the best receiver with 60 yards on just two catches.
The Falcons, on the other hand, got monstrous performances from the trio of Michael Penix Jr. (20/32 completions, 250 yards, one TD), Bijan Robinson (19 carries, 170 yards, one TD), and Drake London (ten receptions, 158 yards, 1 TD).
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.