  • Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf highlights major regret from 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf highlights major regret from 2024 NFL Draft

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 28, 2024 17:54 GMT
NFL Combine
Eliot Wolf during the 2024 NFL Combine

New England Patriots executive Eliot Wolf became the executive vice president of player personnel of the team following Bill Belichick's departure this off-season. He has been acting as the de facto general manager since Belichick's departure and has the important task of helping build the team up this off-season.

After free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, Wolf appeared on Kay Adams' show, "Up & Adams," and expressed his regret from this off-season. Wolf regrets that the team only picked one defensive player from its eight draft picks.

“My one regret so far from this offseason, particularly with the draft, is we had eight draft picks and we only drafted one defensive player. I’ve apologized to Coach Covington about that but obviously he wanted what’s best for the team too. That’s one regret I’ve had so far," Wolf said.
also-read-trending Trending

The team's lone defensive player that they drafted is cornerback Marcellas Dial, whom they selected in the sixth round.

New England Patriots' 2024 off-season recap featuring drafting Drake Maye

Drake Maye during 2024 NFL Draft, Round 1
Drake Maye during 2024 NFL Draft, Round 1

Once the New England Patriots' off-season began, changes were made.

Owner Robert Kraft made the difficult decision to move on from lifelong head coach Bill Belichick. After mutually parting ways, the team replaced Belichick with former linebacker coach Jerod Mayo.

In the off-season, the Pats lost some key players, such as Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker, Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson, Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills and Lawrence Guy. Moreover, special teams specialist Matthew Slater retired.

They retained some key free agents, such as Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jalen Reagor. They added free agents such as Austin Hooper, Antonio Gibson, Jacoby Brissett and K.J. Osborn.

The Patriots also got rid of quarterbacks Mac Jones (via trade) and Bailey Zappe (released).

Drake Maye, the Patriots' new franchise quarterback, was picked third overall in the draft. They picked two wide receivers, two offensive linemen, a tight end, a cornerback, and another quarterback (Joe Milton) in an effort to improve their offense.

The Patriots struggled, going 4-13 last season, and their offense was their weakest unit.

Do you think Wolf's aggressive approach to selecting offensive players in the draft will pay off this season? Let us know in the comments section.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Eliot Wolf, Up & Adams, and Sportskeeda

