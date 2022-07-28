Patriots' former defensive coordinator will reportedly call offensive plays in 2022 

The New England Patriots have been traditionally unorthodox over the last two decades. Head coach Bill Belichick has led the Patriots to incredible success, but he's often defied logic. As a result, he occasionally comes under some scrutiny.

There has been much speculation recently about Belichick's reluctance to reveal who is calling the offensive plays for the upcoming season. In classic Bill Belichick fashion, he's just put together another doozie. The head coach appears to have handed former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the reins.

Patricia called the plays on the 1st day of Patriots camp and is listed as the Senior football advisor/Offensive line coach on the team. The #Patriots offensive play-caller is former #Lions head coach Matt Patricia, according to the NFL Network.

The former Detroit Lions head coach allegedly called the plays during the first practice of training camp. However, doubters are naturally holding onto the belief that he is simply acting as a substitute. Patricia is listed as the Patriots' senior football advisor/offensive line coach. While he's listed as an offensive coach, he doesn't carry the official title of offensive coordinator, leaving some scratching their heads.

Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis Mac Jones explains that Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are teaching him “how to attack a defense” from their defensive perspective. Mac Jones explains that Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are teaching him “how to attack a defense” from their defensive perspective. https://t.co/ihZVQ7Z5A4

It's difficult to know just what to make of this, which is doubtless Belichick's intentions. The Patriots will remain something of an enigma as long as they retain their wily head coach.

Matt Patricia's journey with Patriots comes full-circle

Matt Patricia got his start in 1996 acting as an assistant for a D-III college. He turned down an offer to maintain nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers. Instead, he returned to football as the defensive line coach for Amherst College. He next became an offensive graduate assistant for Syracuse in 2001. In 2004, he joined the New England Patriots.

He worked as an offensive assistant in his first year with the franchise. In 2005, he was the assistant offensive line head coach. Between 2006 and 2017, Patricia worked for the team on the defensive side of the ball.

From 2006 until 2010, he worked as a linebackers coach. He spent a year coaching safeties in 2011 before getting a big promotion. In 2012, he was made the team's defensive coordinator, where he gained great renown in the NFL.

He was hired in February 2018 as the Detroit Lions head coach. He led the Detroit Lions to a 13-29-1 record before being fired in Week 12 of the 2020 season. By the start of the 2021 season, he was back in New England on the offensive side of the ball.

Around the same time, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders. He became their head coach and this left a vacancy in New England. Belichick has been vague on who will be filling that role ever since. As to whether Patricia will take over that role is still unclear, but it could well happen.

