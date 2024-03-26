Patriots draft news: New England lines up 'lengthy' meeting with LSU's Jayden Daniels ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have a big decision to make regarding the No. 3 pick, and it could come down to how they feel about LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who is projected to be either the second or third player taken off the board. They're expected to have a lengthy meeting with him before his Pro Day.

Patriots reporter Jeff Howe said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Patriots will have a lengthy meeting tonight with LSU QB Jayden Daniels before attending his pro day tomorrow, per sources. They’ll then attend UNC QB Drake Maye’s pro day Thursday."

Daniels is considered by many analysts to be the third-best QB prospect in this draft, meaning he would more than likely be available to the Patriots at three overall. They're not sold on taking any quarterback there, but they want to meet with him to find out whether or not they like him enough.

The Washington Commanders are reportedly considering him at two overall, which would leave Drake Maye to potentially be the newest franchise quarterback for New England. They'll attend his Pro Day later this week as well.

2024 NFL Draft: Pitting Jayden Daniels against Drake Maye for Patriots' #3 pick

Whoever the New England Patriots select could come down to who's available. In all likelihood, the Chicago Bears are selecting Caleb Williams first. The Washington Commanders will then take either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.

Will the Patriots end up with Drake Maye?

That leaves the other to the Patriots, but they could also land Marvin Harrison Jr., considered to be one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all time. If they don't like the QB left to them, they might trade down as well.

If it somehow comes down to a choice between Maye and Daniels, there's one sensible route: Maye. Daniels is much older and only has one year as a starter in which he played well. Admittedly, he did win the Heisman, but he's a fifth-year starter who likely won't develop further.

Maye is much younger and has two very strong seasons as a starter with a much worse team around him than Daniels did. Both players will likely be fine players, but one has a much higher upside. When it comes to finding the QB to take over a fallen dynasty, upside generally should be paid attention to.