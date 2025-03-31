Patriots Draft Rumors: Drake Maye gets protection from 6'4", 332-pound star OT as Mike Vrabel builds trenches

Unlike the teams holding the top three picks in this year’s draft, the New England Patriots, who have the No. 4 pick, are already set at quarterback after selecting Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in 2024.

A recent mock draft by Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports highlighted the need to build around Maye. The Patriots had the league’s third-worst offense in 2024, averaging just 17 points per game. Their roster wasn’t good enough to compete, and as a result, New England finished 4-13.

Stackpole projects Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou as the Patriots’ pick at No. 4, highlighting his versatility across the line and his potential to make life easier for Maye in his second season.

"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside," Stackpole said. "Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."

New England allowed 52 sacks during the 2024 season, the fifth most in the league. Improving the offensive line would not only help the entire offense but also aid Maye’s development as the franchise quarterback.

Which other players could the Patriots draft at #4?

A quarterback-heavy draft class could benefit New England. Star prospects such as Abdul Carter from Penn State and Travis Hunter from Colorado could be available at No. 4. While selecting Membou makes sense from a team-building perspective, adding elite talent is also an option.

Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles considers Carter the best possible pick as Vrabel looks to build his defensive front:

"Abdul Carter at 4 would be the cleanest outcome. Fills a premium spot and gives the D multiple explosive chess pieces up front."

Adding Carter or Hunter would provide the Patriots with immediate impact players. While these picks might not directly support Maye’s development, they could help the team return to contention sooner rather than later.

