Patriots' Drake Maye draws parallel between QB mistakes and golf struggles

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a solid first season in 2024, despite the team's overall struggles. While the Pro Bowl signal-caller also showed some of his flaws as a rookie, Maye has now drawn parallels between playing golf and his QB mistakes.

Maye appeared on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday and spoke about his affection for golf and how the sport helps him grow as a player.

"I think it helps the mindset," Maye said when host Kay Adams asked him if any elements of playing golf developed him as a quarterback. "You hit a few bad shots, it's like maybe having a bad play or two in a game. I think it helps the mindset of, you know, ‘hey, you know, maybe get the next shot, or hey get the next play,’ same type mindset."

The Patriots drafted Maye with the No. 3 pick last year. He had a strong preseason but began the regular season as Jacoby Brissett's backup. Maye eventually got his opportunity to play regular games due to New England's struggles early in the season.

In his first year with the team, Maye completed 225 of 338 passes for 15 touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions. He also recorded 421 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, posting a 3-9 record.

The Patriots eventually finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. However, in Maye, they can look to build a team around the quarterback.

Drake Maye has his say on the Patriots' No. 4 pick ahead of 2025 NFL draft

NFL: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Imagn

Drake Maye also discussed the Patriots' No. 4 pick in the first round this year. When Adams asked him whom he would prefer to pick, the New England quarterback made his feelings known.

“I think you take the best player that early. Take the best player available,” Maye said, “so any one of those guys. I don’t want to put my foot in my mouth here, so just whoever wants to come play in New England, and win some football games.”

The Patriots have nine picks in this year's NFL draft. However, they will need to make the most of their early-round selections.

