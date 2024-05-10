The New England Patriots did not have much to complain about during the first twenty years of this new century. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick kept working their magic as they created a dynasty and ended up winning six Super Bowls. Since the legendary quarterback's departure, their fortunes have dwindled with the future Hall-of-Fame coach finding himself out of work at the end of last season.

Fans of the franchise have had it rough in the past few seasons. And any complaints they might have had would have been concerning their performance on the field. But now, it seems to be spilling over to off-field matters as well.

The Patriots unveiled a new secondary logo for the team and it is fair to say that it is not going down well with the fanbase. Supporters are clearly unhappy with it and they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their feelings. Here are some responses from the platform.

There was near universal condemnation of the Patriots' design team and people even suggested that someone else who might make logos on social media might be better. Here are some more reactions on X.

"They should’ve just hired that one girl who does logos."

"It's so bad"

"My eyes hurt."

Patriots logo has changed before despite objections from fans

While fans are understandably upset, the Patriots have a history in terms of shelving an old logo in favor of a new one. When they began playing as the Boston Patriots in the AFL in the 1960 season, their logo included Pat Patriot, an American Revolutionary soldier snapping a football.

But due to the details required to reproduce the logo on merchandise, the franchise considered ditching this logo for a new one. In 1979, to gauge public interest, they asked fans for their opinion during the halftime of a game and monitored it on a sound level meter. Supporters voted to keep the Pat Patriots logo and rejected the alternative.

But by 1993, the Patriots decided to change the logo anyhow, overruling the previous decision of the fans. They debuted their current logo, which is colloquially known as the "Flying Elvis" since its profile resembled that of a young Elvis Presley.

Current "Flying Elvis" Logo

This new logo became the hallmark of their dynasty and while Pat Patriot remains a mascot, he does not feature on their regular helmets or jerseys. Whether the new secondary logo also is eventually accepted similarly remains to be seen.

