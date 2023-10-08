It looks like Mac Jones' time as New England's starting quarterback could be coming to a sour end. After a poor start to the season, Jones and the Patriots are struggling to keep their heads above water.

A poor display against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 saw Jones benched midway through the third quarter, and many wanted a quarterback change then.

But Jones got a reprieve and started against the New Orleans Saints. However, he struggled badly, which led to Patriots fans being done with the former Alabama product.

Fans torch Mac Jones over poor showing vs. Saints

It has been a season of struggles for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense as they only average 13.8 points a game (ranked 30th), and after a poor first-half showing against New Orleans, fans have had enough, with one calling for him to be benched.

"Bench that bum Mac," a fan wrote on X.

So, while it is still early in Jones' career, it appears that most Patriots fans are ready to cut the cord and let Bailey Zappe or another quarterback take over the offense.

Could the Patriots move on from Mac Jones?

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

In truth, yes, they could, but the biggest question is, if the Patriots decided to move on, which team would want a quarterback who has struggled so much over the last 18 months?

Last season, Jones threw for just 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and had a record of 6-8 after Zappe was given a chance at starting. Could that happen again?

In the first half of the New Orleans Saints game, Jones didn't throw for 100 yards, and he threw a poor interception, which was the catalyst for fans wanting him benched.

With the trade deadline still a few weeks away, this could be worth keeping an eye on, given how the fanbase feels toward Jones.

At the time of writing, the Patriots are down 24-0, and it is only getting worse. We imagine that if Jones continues to play poorly and it is yet another blowout, Bill Belichick may just have to change his quarterback.