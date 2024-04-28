The Patriots have their new quarterback in Drake Maye but it is Joe Milton, whom they selected in the sixth round like Tom Brady, that is getting many people excited. The new rookie quarterback out of Tennessee earlier played for Michigan just like the GOAT did. And Joe Milton was picked 193rd in the 2024 NFL Draft just as Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall, increasing the similarities between them.

Now, it is unlikely that any quarterback will reach the heights Tom Brady did with the Patriots, barring Patrick Mahomes doing so with the Chiefs. But even then Patriots fans were excited by the similarities and many predicted that another dynasty was incoming. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, boldly proclaiming another 20 years of success with Joe Milon. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

The theme continued with some calling him Brady 2.0 and others being so confident they asked the readers to judge them after five years. Here are some more responses.

"This have all the set up of Brady 2.0."

"Joe Milton will be the next Tom Brady. Book it. Please come back to this tweet in 5 years."

"Tom Brady Pick 199 RD 6. Joe Milton Pick 193 RD 6. If these guys pulls this off again I'm done lol. That's a long stretch, but the talent is definitely there."

Will Joe Milton be the next Rob Gronkowski instead of Tom Brady for the Patriots?

For Milton to become the starting quarterback with the Patriots, he will have to displace Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Nathan Rourke, and Bailey Zappe. That is a tall order and add his injury history into the mix and it all becomes very challenging.

That is why he was asked if he had explored the possibility of becoming a tight end. The Patriots have a history of such conversions having done so successfully with Julian Edelman who became a clutch wide receiver for them. But the rookie quarterback has no such plans, and flatly denied the possibility of that happening.

He is willing to fight for his spot even though the probability is slim. But as he would know Brady got his chance because of an unlikely injury to starter and established franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe. It will be up to the rookie to remain ready and rise up the pecking order so that when the opportunity arises he is prepared to take it.