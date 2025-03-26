Stefon Diggs has found a new team after just over two weeks of waiting during his free agency and some fans cannot wait to see what he is capable of on the field.

Ad

On Tuesday, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver reportedly joined the New England Patriots for three years and $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans rejoiced at head coach Mike Vrabel and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf giving incoming sophomore quarterback Drake a legitimate aerial dominator for the first time in his career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Drake Maye MVP season incoming."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More of the joy can be seen below:

"Finally holy (expletive). Amazing player, best playmaker in NE since 2019 Edelman," one marveled.

"Great move pats hope he’s healthy," another prayed.

"2 words. Randy Moss, after everyone doubted him and said he was washed," another compared.

Diggs is coming off an injury-shortened sole season with the Houston Texans, with whom he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. According to Adam Schefter, he is on track to make his return/team debut as early as Week 1.

Ad

Insiders like Patriots' Stefon Diggs signing

Patriots fans are not the only ones liking Stefon Diggs' decision to join their team. Analysts also have positive notions about it, starting with NFL Network's Judy Battista, who called it a much-needed major offensive move after days spent bolstering the defense with high-profile additions like Milton Williams:

"We have been saying for at least the last two or three seasons that the Patriots' offense really lacked firepower. There just were not (enough) explosive players on that side of the ball. Even this far into his career, Stefon Diggs is still a potentially explosive player... He can still bring it. He'll be really good for a young quarterback like Drake Maye."

Ad

The team's SBNation vertical Pats Pulpit also has a glowing grade for the move. In particular, Matt St. Jean thinks Diggs and a draftee like Travis Hunter could form a potent veteran-and-rookie tandem a la Cris Carter and Randy Moss at the 1998 Minnesota Vikings:

"Having multiple years of team control means that if he plays well, he can build chemistry with Drake Maye and provide some stability at the position. It is hard not to imagine what a pairing of Travis Hunter and Stefon Diggs could look like with Maye."

The Patriots hold the fourth overall pick in the upcoming Draft, which will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.