The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason with significant assets. They hold the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have $123 million in salary cap space, more than $30 million more than any other team in the league.

Ad

New coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Eliot Wolf are tasked with building an offense that maximizes quarterback Drake Maye’s talents. They have reportedly set their sights on signing one of the top wide receivers in free agency.

According to Mike Giardi, the Patriots are preparing to pursue Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin, but signing him won’t come cheap. The team insider reported:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Per league sources, Chris Godwin will be incredibly sought after, assuming he gets to free agency. Patriots expected to be the driver there. It's gonna cost more money than you would have thought (think in excess of $25 million per) despite the season-ending injury."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

New England could back away from the veteran wide receiver’s price tag and pivot to other options. However, fans on social media are urging the team to go all-in on Godwin:

"He's a great fit for the Patriots offense, 28yrs old. He'd probably be getting 25+ without the injury. They got to be aggressive this offseason," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'd be happy with this signing if that's what it takes," another said.

"It was a dislocated ankle, not the world's worst injury... he'll get $30 (million)," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's a great fit for the Patriots offense, 28 years old. He'd probably be getting 25+ without the injury. They got to be aggressive this offseason," a fan wrote.

"If Godwin is actually entertaining leaving, he needs to be a Patriot. Go 3/90, higher even if necessary," another added.

"25 million AAV would be 8.95% of the cap at signing and rank 17th among WRs (presuming Kupp is cut). Not a ridiculous contract at all," another commented.

Ad

Patriots free agency plans: Team reportedly eyeing top lineman

While fans are lobbying for a star receiver, the Patriots’ front office is prioritizing the offensive line, which has been a major concern over the past two seasons. According to team insider Karen Guregian, New England is reportedly willing to spend big on left tackle Ronnie Stanley to protect Drake Maye’s blindside and anchor a revamped offensive line:

Ad

"Plan A is landing Ronnie Stanley, the best available free agent left tackle on the market. At age 30 - he turns 31 on March 18th - he’s getting on in years, but is still considered among the NFL’s better tackles. Plugging in Stanley, and having him nullify pass rushers on the left side would certainly help the mission of protecting Drake Maye."

With more cap space than any other team, New England has the flexibility to outbid competitors. The Patriots could present Stanley with an offer he can’t refuse when free agency begins next Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.