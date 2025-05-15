"What is wrong with y'all?" - Patriots fans rip franchise as Dave Portnoy announces 2025 NFL schedule in 5-minute video
The 2025 schedule release finally came on Wednesday, and the New England Patriots turned towards a very polarizing figure in Dave Portnoy to reveal when they would play whom.
Ad
The video comes in the form of an "emergency press conference" called by the Barstool Sports founder and president, who dons the franchise's six Super Bowl rings and stands behind a row of Lombardi Trophies. He begins by hoping that former quarterback Tom Brady will not call the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, which he has a minority stake in:
Below is a full rundown of the Patriots' schedule:
WEEK
Network
1
Sun, Sep 7
vs. LAS VEGAS
1:00 PM
CBS
2
Sun, Sep 14
at MIAMI
1:00 PM
CBS
3
Sun, Sep 21
vs. PITTSBURGH
1:00 PM
CBS
4
Sun, Sep 28
vs. CAROLINA
1:00 PM
Fox
5
Sun, Oct 5
at BUFFALO
8:20 PM
NBC
6
Sun, Oct 12
at NEW ORLEANS
4:25 PM
CBS
7
Sun, Oct 19
at TENNESSEE
1:00 PM
CBS
8
Sun, Oct 26
vs. CLEVELAND
1:00 PM
Fox
9
Sun, Nov 2
vs. ATLANTA
1:00 PM
CBS
10
Sun, Nov 9
at TAMPA BAY
1:00 PM
CBS
11
Thu, Nov 13
vs. NY JETS
8:15 PM
Prime Video
12
Sun, Nov 23
at CINCINNATI
1:00 PM
CBS
13
Mon, Dec 1
vs. NY GIANTS
8:15 PM
ESPN
14
BYE
15
Sun, Dec 14
vs. BUFFALO
1:00 PM
CBS
16
Sun, Dec 21
at BALTIMORE
1:00 PM
CBS
17
Sun, Dec 28
at NY JETS
1:00 PM
CBS
18
TBD
vs. MIAMI
TBD
TBD
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Andre Castillo
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.
Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.
Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.