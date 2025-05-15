  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "What is wrong with y'all?" - Patriots fans rip franchise as Dave Portnoy announces 2025 NFL schedule in 5-minute video

"What is wrong with y'all?" - Patriots fans rip franchise as Dave Portnoy announces 2025 NFL schedule in 5-minute video

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 15, 2025 00:34 GMT
2024 NBA Finals - Game Four - Source: Getty
Dave Portnoy reveals Patriots' 2025 schedule - Source: Getty

The 2025 schedule release finally came on Wednesday, and the New England Patriots turned towards a very polarizing figure in Dave Portnoy to reveal when they would play whom.

Ad

The video comes in the form of an "emergency press conference" called by the Barstool Sports founder and president, who dons the franchise's six Super Bowl rings and stands behind a row of Lombardi Trophies. He begins by hoping that former quarterback Tom Brady will not call the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, which he has a minority stake in:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans, however, were aghast upon seeing this:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"Lazy vid. Do better," one demanded.
"They really haven't nailed it yet," another critiqued.
"The Patriots social media team has lost all direction," another lamented.

Below is a full rundown of the Patriots' schedule:

WEEKNetwork
1Sun, Sep 7vs. LAS VEGAS1:00 PMCBS
2Sun, Sep 14at MIAMI1:00 PMCBS
3Sun, Sep 21vs. PITTSBURGH1:00 PMCBS
4Sun, Sep 28vs. CAROLINA1:00 PMFox
5Sun, Oct 5at BUFFALO8:20 PMNBC
6Sun, Oct 12at NEW ORLEANS4:25 PMCBS
7Sun, Oct 19at TENNESSEE1:00 PMCBS
8Sun, Oct 26vs. CLEVELAND1:00 PMFox
9Sun, Nov 2vs. ATLANTA1:00 PMCBS
10Sun, Nov 9at TAMPA BAY1:00 PMCBS
11Thu, Nov 13vs. NY JETS8:15 PMPrime Video
12Sun, Nov 23at CINCINNATI1:00 PMCBS
13Mon, Dec 1vs. NY GIANTS8:15 PMESPN
14BYE
15Sun, Dec 14vs. BUFFALO1:00 PMCBS
16Sun, Dec 21at BALTIMORE1:00 PMCBS
17Sun, Dec 28at NY JETS1:00 PMCBS
18TBDvs. MIAMITBDTBD
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications