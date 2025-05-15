"What is wrong with y'all?" - Patriots fans rip franchise as Dave Portnoy announces 2025 NFL schedule in 5-minute video

The 2025 schedule release finally came on Wednesday, and the New England Patriots turned towards a very polarizing figure in Dave Portnoy to reveal when they would play whom.

The video comes in the form of an "emergency press conference" called by the Barstool Sports founder and president, who dons the franchise's six Super Bowl rings and stands behind a row of Lombardi Trophies. He begins by hoping that former quarterback Tom Brady will not call the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, which he has a minority stake in:

Fans, however, were aghast upon seeing this:

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"They really haven't nailed it yet," another critiqued.

"The Patriots social media team has lost all direction," another lamented.

Below is a full rundown of the Patriots' schedule:

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME Network 1 Sun, Sep 7 vs. LAS VEGAS 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sun, Sep 14 at MIAMI 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sun, Sep 21 vs. PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM CBS 4 Sun, Sep 28 vs. CAROLINA 1:00 PM Fox 5 Sun, Oct 5 at BUFFALO 8:20 PM NBC 6 Sun, Oct 12 at NEW ORLEANS 4:25 PM CBS 7 Sun, Oct 19 at TENNESSEE 1:00 PM CBS 8 Sun, Oct 26 vs. CLEVELAND 1:00 PM Fox 9 Sun, Nov 2 vs. ATLANTA 1:00 PM CBS 10 Sun, Nov 9 at TAMPA BAY 1:00 PM CBS 11 Thu, Nov 13 vs. NY JETS 8:15 PM Prime Video 12 Sun, Nov 23 at CINCINNATI 1:00 PM CBS 13 Mon, Dec 1 vs. NY GIANTS 8:15 PM ESPN 14 BYE 15 Sun, Dec 14 vs. BUFFALO 1:00 PM CBS 16 Sun, Dec 21 at BALTIMORE 1:00 PM CBS 17 Sun, Dec 28 at NY JETS 1:00 PM CBS 18 TBD vs. MIAMI TBD TBD

