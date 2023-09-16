The world of the NFL knows that the New England Patriots have not been the same after the departure of Tom Brady. The 46-year-old, under the guidance of Bill Belichick, led the team to six Super Bowl wins. His time with the team established them as a sports dynasty.

However, after TB12 took his leave to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots fell through. Fans recognized that the inability to win games was because a generational talent like Brady left the team.

Bill Belichick got blamed for not being able to direct the team's rookie quarterback, Mac Jones on the right path. Yet, he, for the most part, satisfied the audience by giving acceptable reasons.

However, recently, Reddit users noticed a sponsored thread on the social media app. It said that the head coach's win/loss statistics without his most winning quarterback were worse compared to other head coaches who weren't as successful coaching a team as he was. It also conveyed the idea that Bill Belichick is not a good coach without Brady.

After examining the data, many users came to the conclusion that the Patriots fan's comparison and belief were unjustified and that the fan was trying to show the coach in a bad light.

One fan was categorical in rejecting the claim being made about Belichick:

"Bro this is seriously DEMENTED

"I would bet good money that this is the same guy who has created countless accounts to push this narrative. Bill Belichick and his 8 rings live absolutely rent free in this guy's mind"

Many others echoed this sentiment and stated that the way the stats are being looked at is prejudicial to the famous coach.

What is Bill Belichick's last wish before retiring?

The 71-year-old coach is undeniably one of the most respected in the league. Despite not being a head coach for over 29 years, Belichick is in no way looking to retire. However, when he does, he wants to fulfil one last wish.

During the Spygate scandal in 2007, former Miami Dolphins coach and another one of the best, Don Shula, badmouthed Belichick. In response, Belichick said (via Dolphinstalk.com):

"If I can't whip you off the books with another perfect season, I'm going to do the next best thing: I'm going to take your all-time wins record."

Thus, it is Bill Belichick's mission to pass Don Shula's all-time win record of 347. Currently, he is only 18 wins away from that record. If the Patriots are able to make the playoffs this year and next, then the record can be achieved.