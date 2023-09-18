The New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001. That year, Tom Brady rescued Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to go on and win the Super Bowl. Now the future Hall-of-Famer is retired and the Patriots head coach seems to get things going for his team.

They had some gutsy plays with a blocked field goal showing that Bill Belichick still has the tactical nous. But, New England was a team that was a proven winner rather than being talked about as an underdog with some interesting calls.

That is starting to grate with the fanbase as well, espcially over on social media.

Patriots fans unhappy with Bill Belichick after 17-24 home loss to the Dolphins

New England fans were scathing of their coach on social media with some wanting the coach to lleave. They accused him of not having a plan beyond depending on Tom Brady. Some called him a fraud for failing to reach the heights since their former quarterback's departure. Here are some of the best comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Never mind the NFL, Tom Brady-less Patriots now also-rans in the AFC East

There is a long way to go in the 2023 NFL season. A 0-2 start means nothing if they can bounce back in the next few games. What will worry Patriots fans, though, is that Bill Belichick's team has not won the AFC East since 2019. That was the last year when Tom Brady was a Patriot.

Since then, it has been a one-way dominance by the Buffalo Bills. Now, sitting at 0-2, they are the only team in the division without a single win. The New York Jets won their first game against the Bills, who, in turn, won their first game today. The Miami Dolphins' victory also gives them a perfect 2-0 start to lead the division.

It is also true that Bill Belichick has a horrendous record without Tom Brady. With the former quarterback, he is 219-64 whereas with anyone else he is 79-90.

Scrutiny will also fall on Mac Jones as he has quite clearly failed to live up to the standards Tom Brady set during his time with the New England Patriots. And therein, perhaps, lies the problem. It is not so much that Bill Belichick has lost his way. Rather, it could be that he is such a high-level coach that the kind of plays he wants players to execute can only be done by someone like Brady. Either way, it is not working for the Patriots.