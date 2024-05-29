The New England Patriots are off to a fresh start in the Drake Maye era. However, they don't plan on rushing the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to start under center right away, if he needs more fine-tuning.

Couple of weeks back, coach Jerod Mayo raised eyebrows when he said that Maye has a lot to work on. Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf said on Tuesday that a decision to star Maye will be a collaborative approach.

Wolf, on the "Up and Adams show" on Tuesday, discussed the plan for Maye. He said that the starting job currently belongs to Jacoby Brissett and that the team will have discussions on potential starting options when they arrive (0:20).

"Drake Maye, let’s be honest – we’ve had him for three weeks now," Wolf said. "There’s a long way to go with all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that coach (Alex) Van Pelt is implementing offensively.

"We’ll have those conversations as they arrive. I’m sure it’s going to be a collaborative approach as it’s been so far with really all the big decisions that we’ve made. All four of the quarterbacks we have on the roster are working hard and ready to go."

The Patriots rebuilt their quarterback room, and it runs deep. The additions of veteran Jacoby Brisett, Drake Maye and Joe Milton, along with Bailey Zappe gives quite the options for HC Mayo.

The Patriots are in a rebuild mode. They will look to regain dominance once they had in the AFC. Helping Maye find his groove will be the most essential step for the team.

Eliot Wolf pushes back on narrative of Patriots' lack of offseason spending

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with over $100 million in cap space to fill different holes in the roster. HC Jerod Mayo said they team was going to "burn some cash" in the offseason.

However, the team didn't make any eye opening move throughout the free agency and faced backlash. According to Over The Cap, they still have $46,557,895 in the purse.

Eliot Wolf pushed back on the narrative that the Patriots have been frugal in spending (0:16).

"I would argue that we did spend money," Wolf said. "We signed what we felt was the best offensive tackle in free agency and the best tight end in free agency.

"They just so happened to be guys that we retained. We gave Kyle Dugger a contract extension. We added pieces at almost every level of the team."

The Patriots re-signed key pieces in DT Christian Barmore, TE Hunter Henry, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Josh Uche, T Mike Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger.