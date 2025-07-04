New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman had a special message for America on Friday on the occasion of the 4th of July. The three-time Super Bowl Champion wished the United States a 'Happy Birthday' on its 249th Independence Day.

On his X account, Edelman wrote:

“Happy birthday, America #Happy4th.”

The United States celebrates its 249th birthday on Friday with its founding fathers sealing the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

During his playing career, Edelman was a critical component of the Patriots’ offense, posting three 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and making 90+ catches on four separate occasions. His touchdown reception with 2:02 remaining in the fourth quarter put New England in front of the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX before Malcolm Butler’s famous end zone interception preserved the victory.

In the 2016 season, he made what many deemed to be the greatest catch in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons, helping them come back from a 28-3 deficit to pull off the greatest comeback in the history of the big game.

Edelman’s knack for stepping up in big games continued in 2018 as he made 26 receptions in the playoffs for 388 yards. In Super Bowl LIII later that season, Edelman caught 10 passes from Tom Brady on 12 targets for 141 yards in their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams as they lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time.

