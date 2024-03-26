Patriots HC Jerod Mayo nearly doubles realistic QB draft pool with J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye looming

Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels might all be available for the New England Patriots at third overall when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around in late April.

The freedom to choose can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. Jerod Mayo has indicated that, as time has continued, the choice hasn't gotten any easier.

Speaking in a clip on Tuesday's edition of Pro Football Talk, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo revealed that his belief in the top players has only grown.

Jerod Mayo: "[00:02:30] When I first started watching these guys, it was that three-man race. ... It's about five guys that could come in and be a solid quarterback in the future. [00:02:52]" [21.8] clip via PFT

He mentioned that spending time with the players has opened his eyes to more options for his team. Mayo also said he met with the players at Pro Days and top-30 visits, learning "what makes them tick."

Of course, some may believe that the head coach was merely being courteous with the players and not burning any bridges before they're made.

Others may read that him expanding his choices instead of narrowing them down is reason to be worried that the head coach doesn't know what he wants in a player or how to narrow down his options.

2024 NFL Draft offers limited answers for Drake Maye, Caleb Williams enthusiasts

Drake Maye at North Carolina v Georgia Tech

Either way, it will be years before fans learn the true fate of each incoming quarterback prospect. Mac Jones, for example, took until arguably the end of his second year to display why he wasn't a long-term fit for the organization. Some analysts may argue it took more time than that.

As such, it will be at least two seasons before any indication can be nailed down about J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or other top prospects.

That said, April will reveal at least one key component to each quarterback's career: where they will start their NFL journeys.

Most players don't wrap their careers where they begin, so those disappointed by where their favorite player winds up can at least hope for a Justin Fields-like acquisition later down the line.

The Steelers never got Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they got him for a conditional sixth-round pick just three seasons later.

Will Drake Maye and Caleb Williams still be playing for their first team in 2028?

