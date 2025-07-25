  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patriots HC Mike Vrabel opens up about signing Christian Wilkins after sudden Raiders' release

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel opens up about signing Christian Wilkins after sudden Raiders' release

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:23 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel isn't ruling out the possibility of signing Christian Wilkins.

Ad

Wilkins was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday after he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. It came after Wilkins signed a four-year $110 million deal with the Raiders in March 2024.

Wilkins is now a free agent, and according to Vrabel, he's sure the conversation of bringing him in will come up at some point.

“I’m sure we’ll have a conversation about it,” Vrabel said on Friday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The coach would likely love the potential addition of Wilkins to the defensive line. Vrabel and Co. have made several moves to bolster the defense ahead of 2025. These include the signings of Harold Landry III, Milton Williams and Robert Spillane.

Adding more depth with Wilkins, a former first-round pick with proven ability to get to quarterbacks consistently, would make the Patriots' new-look defense more dangerous.

Whether or not New England pursues the former Miami Dolphin remains to be seen.

Ad

Can Mike Vrabel return New England to its winning ways in 2025?

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Patriots are coming off a 2024 campaign where they finished with a 4-13 record under Jerod Mayo. Since the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, they have not been close to the success of capturing six Super Bowls in the last two decades.

Ad

With Vrabel at the helm and Drake Maye leading the offense at quarterback, a new chapter of football has begun in New England. Maye has a new weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, in addition to the Patriots' first-round selection of offensive tackle Will Campbell.

With a revamped defensive unit, and a more promising offense on paper, the Patriots could challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown.

New England will open up its 2025 regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications