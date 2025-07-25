Patriots HC Mike Vrabel opens up about signing Christian Wilkins after sudden Raiders' release

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel isn't ruling out the possibility of signing Christian Wilkins.Wilkins was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday after he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. It came after Wilkins signed a four-year $110 million deal with the Raiders in March 2024.Wilkins is now a free agent, and according to Vrabel, he's sure the conversation of bringing him in will come up at some point.“I’m sure we’ll have a conversation about it,” Vrabel said on Friday.The coach would likely love the potential addition of Wilkins to the defensive line. Vrabel and Co. have made several moves to bolster the defense ahead of 2025. These include the signings of Harold Landry III, Milton Williams and Robert Spillane.Adding more depth with Wilkins, a former first-round pick with proven ability to get to quarterbacks consistently, would make the Patriots' new-look defense more dangerous.Whether or not New England pursues the former Miami Dolphin remains to be seen.Can Mike Vrabel return New England to its winning ways in 2025?NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Patriots are coming off a 2024 campaign where they finished with a 4-13 record under Jerod Mayo. Since the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, they have not been close to the success of capturing six Super Bowls in the last two decades.With Vrabel at the helm and Drake Maye leading the offense at quarterback, a new chapter of football has begun in New England. Maye has a new weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, in addition to the Patriots' first-round selection of offensive tackle Will Campbell.With a revamped defensive unit, and a more promising offense on paper, the Patriots could challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown.New England will open up its 2025 regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.