Patriots insider floats $54,000,000 star as solution for Drake Maye's blindside protection amid LT's contract holdout 

The New England Patriots already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye; now they need to find the perfect man who can man his blind side and prevent pass rushers from preventing him from feeding his receivers like Stefon Diggs.

It is no secret that the organization prefers LSU's Will Campbell via the draft, but the Boston Globe's Ben Volin has another idea – trade for the Las Vegas Raiders' Kolton Miller.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2018 draft, who is entering the final year of a $54-million extension that he signed in 2021, has been holding out for a new deal. He has not participated in the voluntary spring workout program ever since it began on April 7. The Raiders are one of seven teams with a new head coach, after signing former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in January.

Patriots linked to trade for $64 million AFC North tackle

Another trade that the Patriots could pursue, according to George Balekji, is for the Cincinnati Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr.

During a recent mock draft, the NESN radio host made his case for acquiring the former Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, where the Bengals offer Brown, the No. 17 overall pick, two Day 2 picks and a 2026 first-rounder for the Patriots' No. 4 overall pick.

"Played right tackle and left his first three years in the league, was good. Just 29 years old, 6-foot-8, 345. You need the help you can get, and for a season where was in and out of their lineup, a bit banged up... allowed just 20 pressures," Balekji said.

His co-host, Athan Hristodolu, meanwhile, needed some convincing before acquiescing.

"I'm not in love with Orlando Brown Jr., [but] I think he'll be serviceable this next year or two."

But for Sara Marshall, a writer for the team's FanSided site Musket Fire, such a transaction is a "non-starter" for the Bengals, who are still in win-now mode after giving wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins monstrous extensions, with the former's being the largest for a non-QB.

"Who would they be desperate to trade up for? ...Would it really be to get a rookie left tackle? Or maybe a pass rusher since they're reportedly not close on an extension with Trey Hendrickson? ...If it doesn't make sense for the Bengals, it will never happen," Marshall wrote via MusketFire.com.

The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Do you think the Patriots should look to trade their No. 4 pick for a player who fills their offensive tackle problem? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

