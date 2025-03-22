The New England Patriots are in prime position to add a blue-chip talent to the roster in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise holds the fourth overall pick, and most importantly, they already have their franchise quarterback following Drake Maye's selection in the 2024 draft.

Ad

The Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants will pick before the Patriots. The Titans and the Giants could go with quarterbacks, meaning a defensive superstar such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter could be available when New England is on the clock.

Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles believes that Carter would represent the best-case scenario for the franchise. His versatility in the front seven could make him an excellent addition to Mike Vrabel's team. He also points out that if Hunter is the pick, his favorite scenario would involve a bigger focus at CB.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday, Kyles tweeted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Abdul Carter at 4 would be the cleanest outcome for the Patriots. Fills a premium spot and gives the D multiple explosive chess pieces up front."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter is one of the elite prospects of the 2025 NFL draft. The Penn State defender had 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, 24 tackles for loss of yards and four defended passes as he shone for the Nittany Lions. Most draft analysts consider him a top-five prospect in the upcoming class.

Albert Breer suggests Patriots could select Jalon Walker with fourth-overall pick

Carter's ability will get his name called with one of the earliest picks of the draft. However, there's also the possibility that he goes with one of the first three picks, meaning that New England will divert its focus.

Ad

A possible pick would be Georgia's Jalon Walker. NFL reporter Albert Breer spoke about how his traits are similar to Carter, and Mike Vrabel could use him in a multitude of ways along the defensive line:

On 98.5 The Sports Hub radio show on March 8, Breer said

"The one that I think it's really interesting, and I think Vrabel's going to like that, if you want to roll the dice, is this guy, Jalon Walker, who I think has a lot of the things that Abdul Carter has. He's shorter for an edge rusher, but if you go back and watch his highlights, he's the absolute menace in Georgia. He's all over the place, just this kind of Swiss army knife. You can use him all over the place."

The Patriots could also look for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, as Drake Maye's need for better weapons remains active.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.