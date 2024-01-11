Patriots insider reports “surreal” atmosphere in Patriots building similar to Tom Brady’s exit in leadup to Bill Belichick’s goodbye press conference

Bill Belichick will not be on the sideline in Week 1 of a Patriots season for the first time since the 1990s. News broke around the league that Belichick will no longer be coaching the team, stunning even the Patriots building.

Reporting on Get Up, Patriots reporter Mike Reiss described the feeling surrounding the team and how players are taking the news. Here's how he put it:

"[00:04:14] The word to me is 'surreal.' The only other time that I could compare to this is when Tom Brady announced that he was leaving the franchise. Just being in the facility, knowing that one of the pillars of their Championship foundation will no longer be here. It sent a feeling - to me - around the organization that people are still processing here in the organization."

He continued, explaining that players are in shock:

"I know we talked about it, how this was probably what was going to be the end result, but there are still people in this building. Players in that locker room, that I've communicated with this morning, that can't believe that this has happened, that they thought maybe there was a chance Bill could come back for another season, get the offense fixed. [00:05:05]"

Belichick leaves the Patriots with massive questions following a 4-13 run with a mix of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Whoever holds the reins next will have a pick of just about any quarterback they want in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick leaves Patriots potentially less than one season shy of breaking Don Shula's record

Bill Belichick at New York Jets v New England Patriots

Over the last two seasons, as talk of the head coach leaving heated up in the NFL zeitgeist, one major point doubters made had to do with Shula.

Don Shula won 347 total games in his career. Bill Belichick, meanwhile, has won 333 games over the last 24 years with and without Tom Brady.

That also includes his run with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. Bill Belichick currently stands 15 games away from taking the crown for most wins in NFL history.

One dominating season was all it would take for the head coach to claim the record. He could go 15-2 in 2024 or he could go 12-5 and win three playoff games as well.

It would be a tall order, especially for a coach coming off a four-win season. However, if the coach could hover even around .500 for two seasons, he could get it before turning 74 years old.

At this point, many expect most teams with a vacancy to take a shot at getting the legendary coach. As such, the grind is likely to continue for Belichick - it just won't be with the New England Patriots.

