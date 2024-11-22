Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers turns down $10,500,000 offer to settle assault and battery charges: Report

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers will face a jury trial in January after failing to come to terms on a settlement in his assault case. The 29-year-old is facing domestic violence and cocaine charges and the case was back in court in Quincy, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Peppers, though, was not present at the courthouse but, his attorney did say they had decided to decline a $10.5 million settlement offer made by the victim. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Peppers' lawyer said that while it's not technically extortion, they felt that the victim was solely looking for a payout and not for justice to be served.

“Technically may not be extortion but highly probative and tells you what this case is all about," Peppers' attorney told the court.

Although Jabrill Peppers wasn't present in court on Friday, he will be present on January 22, 2025, when his jury trial will begin.

What is Jabrill Peppers charged with?

On October 7, 2024, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested by police in Quincy, Massachusetts. Law enforcement arrived at his apartment after reports of a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who remains unnamed in court documents. The New England Patriots safety reportedly told police that he asked her to leave and that he never touched her.

The former Michigan Wolverines standout was charged with a domestic dispute on a romantic partner, assault, and battery with a weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance and posted the $2,500 bail to be released. Peppers has maintained his innocence and his lawyers believe the truth will be revealed during the trial.

Since his arrest, Peppers has been on the National Football League's Commissioner Exempt List. Players placed on the list by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, are not allowed at team facilities nor to practice with their teams but, still receive their NFL salary. The league won't determine if a suspension is necessary until after the case is decided in court.

Before his arrest, Peppers played four games with the New England Patriots and was even named a team captain at the start of the 2024 NFL season. He had 11 tackles, two passes deflected and one interception in those four games.

