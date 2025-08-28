"Patriots are a joke and they can’t draft": NFL fans react as Javon Baker gets released heading into year 2

The New England Patriots trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit, and Javon Baker did not make the cut. The second-year wide receiver was a fourth-round pick only a year ago, but he was waived and the team is expected to bring him back to the practice squad if he's not picked up by any team.

It wasn't long ago that Baker joined the team. But the Patriots overhauled their coaching staff after Jerod Mayo's fiasco in 2024. Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels joined the franchise, and based on recent events, it's clear they were not impressed with the receiver's production.

After news of the release broke, NFL fans took to Twitter and harshly criticized the franchise for its actions. The wide receiver group has been a big problem for New England for a long time, and they again failed in looking for a fix.

"The Patriots are a joke and they can’t draft", said one fan.

"Easily one of the worst teams at drafting over the past few years. How many recent draft picks have they cut in the past few days? 4 or 5?" Asked a second fan.

"Outside of Drake Maye, this might be the worst draft class of all time" was a third opinion.

🦌 @sympathyMVP Worst Draft Class ever

Matthew @compSciMatt Jeez what is with the Patriots getting rid of their WRs?

The

Patrick Jacques @MrOviedo Any WR the Pats have rostered in the last... five years have been garbage

Patriots also released Kendrick Bourne following the veteran wide receiver's request

Despite New England's wishes to keep him on the 53-man roster, Bourne asked to be released from the team after a possible trade with the Minnesota Vikings fell through. The team accepted his request and released him on Wednesday.

He spent four seasons with the team, and while he had some good moments, injuries hampered his progress, especially during the 2023 season. He recently turned 30 and is now expected to sign with a contender team, with the San Francisco 49ers, his former team, emerging as a possibility.

The 2025 group will be led by Stefon Diggs, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract in free agency. The Patriots also have Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte on the roster, while Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will be expected to contribute as rookies.

