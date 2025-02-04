Patriots' Kendrick Bourne makes feelings known on Cooper Kupp after Rams make final decision WR's future

Cooper Kupp is looking for a new home. On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver announced on Twitter that the team was officially looking to trade him. The news came as a shock to NFL circles, especially as Myles Garrett officially asked for a trade on the same day.

In 2025, the wide receiver market will have a big name in free agency. Unless he signs a contract extension before mid-March, Tee Higgins will be a free agent after five years with the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp's addition, however, allows more options for teams who need to improve their receiving room.

His fellow wide receivers would love to have him as a teammate. One of these guys is Kendrick Bourne, who currently plays for the New England Patriots. Quoting a tweet about Kupp's contract situation, he guaranteed NFL teams that the Rams star is worth all the money:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bourne still has two more years in New England. Entering the 2025 season, no team has more cap space available than the Patriots: according to Spotrac, there are over $124 million available for Mike Vrabel's team to spend a month from now.

With plenty of holes on the roster, and coming from a 4-13 record, the Patriots should be extremely active in free agency. A wide receiver is a big need. Perhaps a deal for Cooper Kupp could happen.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

On Monday night, he revealed on his Twitter account that the 2024 season was his last playing for the Rams:

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

Expand Tweet

He was a third-round pick by the franchise in the 2017 NFL Draft. His role with the franchise grew over time; his best year was 2021, when the Rams won the Super Bowl. That year, he completed the rare Receivein Triple Crown, leading the NFL in yards, receptions and touchdowns, only one of five receivers to do so since 1990.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.