Patriots legend David Andrews names which player team should draft with No. 4 overall pick

The New England Patriots hold the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and it appears one former player has an idea of who the team should draft. During an NFL Draft event this weekend at Gillette Stadium, former center David Andrews was on a panel and discussed why he would select Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.

"I know I'm going to have a different answer than Hoyer, so I'll get my answer. If I'm doing it and look, I don't follow the draft that well. I hear [LSU offensive tackle] Will Campbell's name all around. I'll be a little biased toward him. He's an SEC guy. I'm an SEC guy - it's the best football."

Andrews explained how he would be addressing the offensive line and that it is one of the most important pieces of a team's success.

"Now I know there's other tackles, but I guess all that to be said, if I'm the Patriots, I'm addressing the offensive line. It always starts up front. It starts with the offensive line. It doesn't matter if you got Randy Moss on the outside. If you can't block anybody. It doesn't do any good." h/t Boston.com.

David Andrews was released earlier this month by the New England Patriots after 10 seasons with the team. Will Campbell is projected to be a top-15 pick and is one of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL draft class. It will be interesting to see which players are still on the board when the Patriots are on the clock.

New England Patriots making moves this offseason

The New England Patriots have made a lot of acquisitions throughout the free agency period, with a lot of focus on improving their defense. Their massive signing was getting defensive tackle Milton Williams for a four-year, $104 million contract with $63 million guaranteed.

Below are the 14 players that were signed to contracts and what their contracts are if they have been reported.

DT Milton Williams: 4 years, $104 million

CB Carlton Davis: 3 years, $54 million

OLB Harold Landry 3 years, $43.5 million

LB Robert Spillane: 3 years, $33 million

OT Morgan Moses: 3 years, $24 million

OC Garrett Bradbury: 2 years, $12 million

WR Mack Hollins: 2 years, $8.4 million

QB Joshua Dobbs: 2 years, $8 million

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 1 year, $5 million

DT Khyiris TOnga: 1 year, $2.1 million

S Marcus Epps: 1 year, $2.025 million

S Jaylinn Hawkins: 1 year, $1.8 million (Re-signed)

LB Jack Gibbens: 1 year

OG Wes Schwitzer: 1 year

