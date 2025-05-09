Patriots legend Deion Branch makes his thoughts known on Julian Edelman's induction into Hall Of Fame

Online discussions about Julian Edelman and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame are always hot. However, the overall impact of the wide receiver's career was recently recognized by another Hall of Fame, as the New England Patriots inducted him after over a decade of service for the franchise.

Edelman was the 37th inductee by the franchise. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He played quarterback at Kent State during his career, but his transition to receiver, along with his punt return duties, allowed him to make a name for himself in the NFL.

One of his former teammates, Deion Branch, seems to be extremely happy about his recent induction. Branch, a former Super Bowl MVP who played with Edelman from 2010 to 2012, spoke to Kay Adams about his happiness for the fellow wide receiver:

I was traveling and stuff. I was on FaceTime with my brother. Soon as we hang up, I have to call my guy. Man, love that kid. Man, he's super. Love that guy. That's my guy. That is my guy. I love Julian. Um, it's a very high praise and that's a great honor for Julian.

Branch and Edelman both have important distinctions in their careers. They are rare wide receivers who won the Super Bowl MVP award, as Branch did in Super Bowl XXXIX, and his teammate repeated the feat in Super Bowl LIII.

Julian Edelman shows excitement about the Patriots' future under Mike Vrabel's leadership

The franchise is entering a new era, with Vrabel taking over as head coach following a successful stint with the Tennessee Titans. He's excited about the upcoming season:

"I'm excited for this new generation of Patriots coming in now, all this stuff that you hear, keeping guys accountable, he's going to be the first to do it. He can get away with saying things to guys the way he says it, because he did it, he played it, and he's just as smart as the guys that coached him at it."

The receiver retired after the 2020 season due to a failed physical with the franchise. He suffered a knee injury that had long-term impacts and limited his ability; he only played for New England during his entire career, which spanned from 2009 to 2020.

