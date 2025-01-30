Patriots legend draws parallels between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs dynasty and Tom Brady-led teams

Right as the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots dynasty ended at the end of the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid started their own with the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise is set to compete in its fifth Super Bowl in six years, an unprecedented run.

Many have tried to find similarities between the Patriots and Chiefs' dynasties, and one of the former's biggest contributors, New England icon Rob Gronkowski, talked about the one trait that both teams shared. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said:

"The Kansas City Chiefs have that, and we had it as well with the New England Patriots. You gotta have the will to want it. You gotta want it more than the other the other guy that's across from you on the football field, you gotta want it more than your opponents. And the Kansas City Chiefs, they want it."

Gronkowski said that Brady and Belichick's unfettered desire to win rubbed off on the rest of the team and was the reason why the team won three Super Bowls in five years.

"When I was on the New England Patriots, and we were winning all the Super Bowls going through that dynasty, we all wanted it more than the other team," Gronkowski said.

Chiefs on the verge of surpassing Patriots' best run

The Brady and Belichick-led Patriots were consistently among the best teams in the NFL for two decades, making it to nine Super Bowls and winning six. However, their championship wins were staggered across two incredible runs of three victories.

They won three Super Bowls between 2002 and 2005 and three more between 2015 and 2019. As impressive as their two dynastic spells were, the Chiefs are on course to surpass them.

They have already joined the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills in competing in three straight Super Bowls. However, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9th would see them become the first team in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy three years in a row.

It'd also be their fourth Super Bowl win in five years. It'd be the fewest number of seasons a team has taken to win the championships four times. Kansas City is banging on the doorstep of immortality and it remains to be seen whether they cement their legacy as the most successful dynasty in league history.

