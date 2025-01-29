Patriots legend reveals what Patrick Mahomes has to do to surpass Tom Brady's NFL legacy

With Patrick Mahomes having a chance to win his third straight Super Bowl and fourth overall, comparisons to Tom Brady are expected. The former Patriots quarterback helmed a dynasty that spanned two decades and netted six championship rings before he added another one in Tampa Bay. The Chiefs' star now has the chance to move to just three title wins away from the consensus greatest football player of all time.

Julian Edelman, who more than played his part in some of those Super Bowl wins with New England, went on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss this matter and he revealed what he thinks is needed for Patrick Mahomes to usurp Tom Brady. He said that the latter's main strength was longevity and commended the Kansas City star for keeping up the pace. The former wide receiver said,

"He (Mahomes) just got to do it for a long time. I mean, he's on pace. This is remarkable. If he goes out and does three in a row in a salary-cap era, you can't say much. I'm as big as a Tom Brady guy as there is. And the only difference is the longevity. Tom had like three careers. He just so happened only get two runs at those Super Bowl runs. Patrick's been doing that his whole career."

Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes comparisons will be decided once Chiefs' stars retire

Tom Brady essentially had two Hall-of-Fame careers. After winning three Super Bowls, he went a decade without winning one. He had to handle the transition after his primary weapons from the beginning of his career retired or moved on. Julian Edelman believes that will be the test for Patrick Mahomes when he will have to maintain the same level of excellence as people like Travis Kelce or Chris Jones hang up their cleats. The former Patriots receiver continued,

"It'll be interesting for me to see the next chapter of Patrick Mahomes, when some sort of adversity comes along... Travis [Kelce] retired... Chris Jones, when he departures, he's going to be there by himself. Will he be able to to retool and find guys to help him go out and win? Which that's what Tom had to do. And it took him 10 years to do that, to get to the next one."

If Patrick Mahomes wins his fourth Super Bowl in the coming four weeks, he will achieve something that took Tom Brady more than ten years to get to.

