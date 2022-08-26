"Deuce walked to Dada" - Patriots LB Mack Wilson's son takes first steps inside Gillette Stadium in adorable video

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson had a memorable moment after the team's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. His son took his first steps!

Wilson shared on Twitter that the peak of his night came when his son, Deuce, walked up to him. He posted a video of his son walking over to him inside Gillette Stadium. He wrote:

“The highlight of my night. Deuce walked to Dada”

Wilson had a decent game against the Panthers, recording five tackles and a broken pass en route to a 20-10 victory. Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. However, they were down 10-3 heading into the halftime locker room after the Patriots scored a field goal and a touchdown in the second.

Matt Rhule's men struck back in the third quarter with a touchdown to go into the fourth 10 apiece. However, Bill Belichick's side sustained their attack to ultimately claim a 20-10 triumph.

Nonetheless, the memory of Mack Wilson's son taking his first steps will overshadow any play he might have made on the field that night.

An overlook of Mack Wilson's young football career so far

Mack Wilson at Alabama during his college days

Wilson had stellar performances with the Alabama Crimson Tride during his collegiate career. He was drafted with the 155th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns traded him to the Patriots earlier this offseason for defensive lineman Chase Winovich.

In his three seasons in the league, Wilson has recorded 160 tackles, nine pass deflections and one sack, as well as an interception and a forced fumble. Heading into his fourth year, he'll be working hard to establish himself as a starter in Foxborough in Bill Belichick's system.

Wilson has great mentors to look up to in New England with Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley on the team. The Patriots go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday as they round off the preseason. Players like Wilson will continue to push in their efforts to make the final roster for the season.

