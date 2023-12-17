Patriots’ Mathew Judon fires shots at Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs after controversial officiating from refs

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Patriots' linebacker Matthew Judon voiced his discontent, specifically targeting Patrick Mahomes and the officiating.

The controversy arose from a questionable penalty for defensive holding called against the Patriots. Judon took a shot at Mahomes for being on the same side as the referees.

In response to the contentious call, a fan on social media platform, X photoshopped a picture of Mahomes kissing a referee, replying to the questionable call.

Judon quote-tweeted the Tweet on X, saying:

"I see no lies."

This criticism from Judon comes in the wake of Mahomes complaining about the poor officiating in the previous week's game against Buffalo Bills-KC. Mahomes had lamented poor calls, including an offsides penalty against wide receiver Kadarius Toney that affected the outcome of the game.

Despite the questionable penalty against the Patriots in their clash with the Chiefs, Kansas City winded up beating the Patriots today, 27-17.

The New England Patriots drop closer to the number one pick in the draft as the Kansas City Chiefs are closer to securing a playoff spot

Following today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, each team got closer to respective important milestones.

For Kansas City, they snapped a two-game skid, while getting a game closer to clinching a playoff spot improving to 9-5 on the season. They have a two-game lead in the AFC West over the second-place Denver Broncos who are 7-7.

For the Patriots, they fell to 3-11 and are closer to picking number one overall in next year's draft. They are the worst team in the AFC and with the Carolina Panthers winning today and improving to 2-12, the Patriots are one game ahead from holding the number on overall pick.

There's still plenty of football left with three weeks left in the season, with every game being very crucial at this point.