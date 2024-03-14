Patriots' Matthew Judon says he got on the phone with Tee Higgins after Bengals WR's trade request

The Tee Higgins situation in Cincinnati took a turn for the worse. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement. However, the Bengals used the franchise tag, and effectively in response, Higgins asked for a trade.

At this point, fans and analysts are salivating for any news about what happens next. Sensing the anticipation, Patriots star Matthew Judon claimed he spoke with the Bengals receiver navigating troubled waters. On a public Twitter/X post, he tagged the receiver in his claim. Here's how he put it:

"Yall just got off the phone @teehiggins5. He said he’s walking on to the Patriots. Look at god."

Of course, with a franchise tag already established, the wide receiver literally walking on in the colloquial college sense would be impossible unless he makes some moves. Higgins would need to get a trade done from the Bengals to the Patriots. However, he already has a deal in place for 2024, so he wouldn't be "walking on."

Of course, that is unless one looks at Matthew Judon's statement a bit differently. He could also have meant that Higgins, still set to be locked in for 2024, will be effectively trying out for the team on his franchise one-year deal signed with the Bengals.

Tee Higgins' salary jumps ten-fold amid drama in Cincinnati

The wide receiver's franchise deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, despite lasting for just one year, trounces his rookie deal. In his first contract with the team, the receiver made up to $8.6 million over the course of four seasons. The deal came with nearly $6 million guaranteed but averaged $2.1 million per year, according to Spotrac.

The franchise tag for Higgins to play in 2024 alone will be valued at $21.8 million. In just one season, he will make more than double of the salary he made in four years with the team. Of course, with Higgins still unhappy, it indicates that his hangups come from elsewhere. The reasons for his wish to exit are unknown, but most receivers hope to secure a long-term deal in their mid-20s.

Tee Higgins, heading into an age-25 season, didn't get a long-term deal. Instead, he got a one-year deal and could still be a free agent in 12 months. Will the Bengals and Higgins settle on a solution or could he wear different colors in 2024?