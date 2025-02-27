The New England Patriots are one of only two teams with the Jacksonville Jaguars who hold a top-seven pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have clarity about the quarterback position.

Drake Maye had a stellar rookie year in 2024 and is earmarked to be the face of the franchise for the next decade and beyond. The front office is now working on surrounding him with talent and putting him in a position to lead the team back to the top of the mountain.

Patriots fans were hopeful that the team would use the fourth overall pick in the draft to add standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the roster and give their young quarterback a deep threat to work with.

However, general manager Eliot Wolf hinted that the team planned to trade the pick, move back in the draft order, and acquire more assets. He told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday:

“I think this draft is probably a little meatier in the middle than it is at the top in a lot of ways. I think the receiver position is probably reflective of that as well. There are some players up there, throughout the rounds that I think can help us.”

Patriots fans on social media weren't too pleased about Wolf's comments and mourned about the team potentially passing on McMillan:

"The Tet McMillan dream is dead."

Some fans pointed to the Patriots' disastrous wide receiver picks in 2024 as the reason why they do not trust Wolf's assessment of the offensive in this year's draft class:

"Same Eliot that drafted Ja'Lynn Polk & Javon Baker?" - Asked @DK_Merc

"Just like the WRs he got in the middle last time." - Wrote @Big_Budget2929 as a sarcastic jibe

"Can we get him as far away from the draft as possible... RIGHT NOW!!!! I don't trust the decision-making after the catastrophe of last year in the draft AND free agency." - Demanded @2021_willitend

