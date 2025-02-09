Patriots owner Robert Kraft gives candid take on HC Mike Vrabel hiring Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is back with the New England Patriots, reuniting with his former player and now-head coach Mike Vrabel as offensive coordinator - the third time in his career that he will hold the position. And at least one person likes the move.

Speaking to The Athletic's Chad Graff during Super Bowl week, owner Robert Kraft called the hire a "good development" and "win-win":

“When we interviewed Mike and asked whom he might be interested in bringing on, without a pause, his first one was to bring Josh McDaniels because he thought it would be something very special for Drake (Maye). Their experience and chemistry together is very positive ... Hope we get the fruits of the potential positives out of that.”

Another person who likes the McDaniels hire is quarterback Drake Maye, who is coming off making the Pro Bowl as a rookie despite failing to help the Patriots improve from 4-13. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston during Super Bowl week, he opined that transitioning to the franchise veteran from Alex Van Pelt would not be that difficult for him:

“I think I’m a bright kid... Fortunately, you’ve got the whole library from years ago, when the greatest to ever do it did it in the same offense. What a guy to watch film on, and coach McDaniels has been one of the best in the business as a coordinator. Looking forward to running the offense that Tom Brady did.”

Insider believes Josh McDaniels will make Drake Maye succeed, just as he did with Mac Jones

It has been said that outside of his failed stints as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams, Josh McDaniels is said to be a guru at handling quarterbacks. Besides working with Tom Brady, he was also responsible for Mac Jones' career-best rookie season - the promise of which completely collapsed when non-OCs Matt Patricia and Joe Judge took over.

Ryan McLaughlin, a writer for FanSided's Patriots subsite Musket Fire, posits that Drake Maye will similarly benefit for three reasons. First is obviously a different vibe - a more dual-threat approach that worked decently with Cam Newton, then Jones.

Next is his no-nonsense attitude:

"Maye was one of the only Patriots who consistently took accountability, so (he) will be an easy guy for McDaniels to coach and vice-versa. That's undoubtedly a key element in a quarterback's development."

And finally, his creativity:

"The days of 'three yards and a cloud of dust' are long gone. Will the Patriots bring back fullback looks? Jet sweeps to athletes like DeMario Douglas? That remains to be seen. But McDaniels will find the combination of his offensive wizardry and Maye's obvious talents to kickstart an otherwise mundane offense."

The Patriots will have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming Draft.

