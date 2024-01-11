Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes stance clear on Bill Belichick coaching elsewhere

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have been working together for 24 years with the New England Patriots. Their partnership has been legendary in creating one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. This includes winning six Super Bowl rings and nine AFC titles in over two decades of dominating the NFL.

Their iconic run has come to an end after they announced on Thursday morning that they will be parting ways. Owner Robert Kraft will now need to find a new head coach and general manager, as Bill Belichick has been serving in both roles for the Patriots.

Belichick is most known for being one of the best head coaches of all time, ranking second only behind Don Shula in total career wins in the NFL. Most of those came with the Patriots, so Kraft recently explained what it would feel like seeing him potentially coach a different team next year.

"It'll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sidelines," Kraft said, "but I'll wish him continued success, except when he's playing our beloved Patriots."

Where Bill Belichick ends up next, and whether he will continue his dual role as a head coach and general manager, is yet to be seen. He figures to be among the most desirable candidates during the upcoming NFL offseason to at least fill the head coaching opening for any team with a vacancy.

While Belichick should have several options for where he wants to be next season, apparently, the Patriots are no longer one of them.

Who will replace Bill Belichick as Patriots HC?

Many have speculated where Bill Belichick will end up coaching next season after departing the New England Patriots. However, Robert Kraft will now be tasked with replacing one of the most legendary coaches in sports history. Whoever he chooses will immediately be under more pressure than usual, as the standards for the franchise are higher than any other.

Kraft will likely explore all of the available options before deciding on the Patriots' next coach, but two names have been rumored to be at the top of the list, and both of them are former players for the team.

Mike Vrabel is looking for a new job after being fired by the Tennessee Titans, and Jerod Mayo is rumored to be the Pats' top internal option. Their connection to Kraft might give one of them an inside track to the position.