Patriots owner Robert Kraft raises $100,000,000 to combat Antisemitism amid Israel war

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has decided to use his wealth to combat rising Antisemitism amid the war in Israel. As passions have risen due to the ongoing global tensions, there has been a rise of hatred against both Jewish and Muslim adherents.

Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism had launched the Stand Up to Jewish Hate earlier this year and there has never been a higher need for it that now. Now, he has donated $100 million to the cause, which reaches an estimated 120 million people in the United States. He matched a donation of equal value from The Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation. That brought up the total to $200 million for this great cause.

