Jakobi Meyers became a surprise sucess for the New England Patriots once he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

While he never hit 1,000 yards in his four seasons in Foxboro, he was an increasingly capable and consistent receiver who also had a knack for passing the ball on trick plays.

He truly broke out in 2021 when Mac Jones came onboard, becoming the then-rookie's favorite aerial target.

But in 2024, all that changed when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders to form a one-two combination with Davante Adams. While he continued to be a dependent target (807 yards and eight touchdowns from 71 catches) and even rushed to the endzone twice, the Patriots struggled offensively, going 4-13, the worst record of Bill Belichick's career

And speaking on The Shop with Adams, owner Robert Kraft expressed regret at not keeping Meyers:

"We shouldn't have let him go."

How will the Raiders add depth behind Jakobi Meyers, Davante Adams?

While the Jakobi Meyers-Davante Adams pairing looks to be a keeper in Las Vegas, the WR3 position is a particular concern for head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, according to Sports Illustrated's Carter Landis.

Hunter Renfrow, who surprisingly shone in 2021 as a 1,000-yard Pro Bowler, struggled with injuries over the next two seasons and was ultimately released.

The Raiders can theoretically plug in incoming sophomore Tre Tucker into the position, but there are also plenty of other intriguing options in both free agency and the draft.

Members of the former class include Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, D.J. Chark, Michael Gallup, and former divisional rivals Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mike Williams.

Meanwhile, the 2024 rookie wide receiver class is unbelievably stacked. However, the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze may be gone before Telesco has a chance to nab any of them.

The later rounds still have a wealth of talent, though, including Xavier Legette of South Carolina, Troy Franklin of Oregon, Roman Wilson of Michigan, and Malachi Corley of Western Kentucky.