Patriots owner Robert Kraft reveals Blue Square Foundation agenda after NFL Headquarters shooting incident

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to make something positive out of the tragic shooting at 345 Park Avenue, where the NFL headquarters are located. A gunman, apparently targeting NFL offices, killed four people at a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on the following day.&quot;He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury,&quot; Adams said on &quot;CBS Mornings.&quot;As more details surfaced, the public learned that an NYPD officer, identified as Didarul Islam, was among the victims. The officer, an immigrant from Bangladesh, left a wife and two kids.Talking with Kay Adams on her &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show on Wednesday, Robert Kraft mentioned Islam. He took the chance to elaborate that his Blue Square Foundation intends to keep fighting against any display of hate.&quot;I've been looking forward to this for months and to have what we had happen in New York it was so so sad to me and when you look, there's an officer, Islam, who came from Bangladesh, a good Muslim man who has two kids working in private to do what he's doing as a policeman.&quot; Kraft said.&quot;And his wife is pregnant and he gets killed. It just creates a whole seriousness and also the hate that exists in the country,&quot; Kraft added. &quot;We're trying to, with our Blue Square Foundation, push back on this and preach love. And of course, what the NFL represents, bringing communities together, people of all backgrounds rooting for their team.&quot;The gunman was identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Las Vegas resident who was a former high school football player. He was also the son of former Los Angeles Police Department officer Terence Tamura.Get to know more about Robert Kraft's Blue Square FoundationIn March 2023, Robert Kraft announced that his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was launching a national campaign created to stop hateful acts against Jewish people.&quot;I love this country, and we're at a danger point, I'm sorry to say,&quot; Kraft told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben in an interview. &quot;I've never seen the hatred and bigotry that's going on. This is the United States of America. And it's something that really bothers me. So hopefully we're going to do something about it.&quot;That campaign remains alive and well to this day, as the foundation insists on spreading a message of respect between any and all diverse communities.