Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski share uplifting words days after mass shooting in Maine

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former tight end Rob Gronkowski shared support for affected families and communities in Lewiston, Maine. The Pine Tree State is one of the six territories comprising New England.

Lewiston High School Athletic Director Jason Fuller shared the messages of support on his official Twitter account. Kraft also released a statement following the unfortunate incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Kraft and Rob Gronkowski supports Lewiston, Maine

As shared on Fuller’s Twitter account, BlueDevil Athletics, Robert Kraft said:

“Tonight, two communities come together to celebrate a century-old tradition for the Battle of the Bridge. Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together, and never has that been more important than right now.”

“For all who are attending the game tonight, we applaud you for supporting one another. And for all those playing in the game tonight, you already are champions. Please know that the New England Patriots are all rooting for you, and we love you, and you have our compassion very, very much.”

Expand Tweet

The New England Patriots owner also released a statement following the horrific incident in the United States’ easternmost state.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski also expressed his support by saying:

“I’ve been thinking about everyone in Lewiston, Maine, and I’m sending my love. I just want to give a shout out to the Lewiston Blue Devils and Edward Little Red Eddies. "

"We all know you guys are rivals, and it’s going to be a huge game. And I just wanna say you guys are amazing. Sticking together to stay strong through these tough times. Hope to see some Gronk Spike videos. Play ball! Let’s go!”

Expand Tweet

The rival schools are coming together after the horrific mass shooting that occurred on October 25th. The first shooting happened at a bowling alley, where seven people were eventually killed.

Another eight individuals met their untimely deaths at a restaurant, while three more people died at the hospital. The perpetrator, reported to have declining mental health, also killed himself.

Rob Gronkowski is a legend in New England

As one of the best tight ends of all time, Rob Gronkowski helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in five seasons. He also became a four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler while calling Foxborough home.

It was also with the Patriots that Gronkowski established the single-season touchdown record for tight ends with 18. From that number, he had 17 receiving touchdowns, the most for one season by a tight end.